Travis Barker Shares Statement On Hospitalization For “Life-Threatening Pancreatitis”

Travis Barker — the blink-182 drummer, pop-punk superproducer, and Kardashian-affiliated tabloid fixture — alarmed many onlookers by tweeting “God save me” on Tuesday, the same day he was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. It later came out that Barker had complained of cramping and was being treated for pancreatitis. Now, via various social media channels, he has shared his first statement on the matter since that seemingly ominous tweet. It reads as follows:

I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great.

But After dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since.

During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life-threatening pancreatitis.

I am so very very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better. 🙏🏼