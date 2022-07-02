Travis Barker Shares Statement On Hospitalization For “Life-Threatening Pancreatitis”

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

News July 2, 2022 5:21 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Travis Barker Shares Statement On Hospitalization For “Life-Threatening Pancreatitis”

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

News July 2, 2022 5:21 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Travis Barker — the blink-182 drummer, pop-punk superproducer, and Kardashian-affiliated tabloid fixture — alarmed many onlookers by tweeting “God save me” on Tuesday, the same day he was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. It later came out that Barker had complained of cramping and was being treated for pancreatitis. Now, via various social media channels, he has shared his first statement on the matter since that seemingly ominous tweet. It reads as follows:

I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great.

But After dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since.

During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life-threatening pancreatitis.

I am so very very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better. 🙏🏼

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Danny Brown Says Die Antwoord’s Ninja Sexually Assaulted Him

3 days ago 0

Beyoncé’s Renaissance Cover Art Is Here, And It’s Wild

3 days ago 0

Brawl Breaks Out At Eagles Concert During “Take It Easy”

2 days ago 0

Here’s Turnstile, Post Malone, & Dua Lipa Playing Beer Pong

2 days ago 0

The New Stereogum Membership Program Is Here

3 days ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest