Drake made a surprise appearance at a Backstreet Boys concert that took place in his hometown of Toronto on Saturday night. The pop star — who just released a new album, Honestly, Nevermind, a couple weeks ago — joined the boy band to help out on their last (non-encore) song of the night, “I Want It That Way.” Drake shared a short clip of his appearance on his Instagram with the caption: “When she says she’s over men in this generation and asks why I live alone.” Watch below.

“I Want It That Way” somehow only peaked at #6 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the summer of 1999, which means we won’t get to it on our The Number Ones column, but we are nearing its time period after arrving at Britney Spears’ “Baby One More Time” this past week.