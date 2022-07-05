The great Boston hardcore band Bane spent more than 20 years touring tirelessly, becoming a standard bearer for their genre. For about six of those years, Bane’s bassist was Brendan “Stu” Maguire, a guy who’d already been in Reach The Sky and who later went on to work with a number of Boston bands. Bane played a marathon hours-long final show in Worcester in 2016, and Maguire was one of the people onstage that night. Sunny Singh, the videographer who documents an insane number of hardcore shows on his Hate5Six video channel, filmed that show, but he didn’t post it for years. In 2020, when Maguire was fighting pancreatic cancer, Singh shared the video as a way of raising money for Maguire’s medical expenses. Last year, Maguire died. A few days later, Bane played one more show.

The show was supposed to be a benefit for Maguire’s medical expenses, and it ended up being a benefit for his family. It happened at Boston’s House Of Blues, the venue where Maguire worked after his time in Bane. The bill featured bands like the Bouncing Souls, Sick Of It All, and H2O; Bane’s appearance was a surprise. Before he died, Maguire wrote the show’s setlist, and it’s full of heavy-hearted songs like “Calling Hours,” “Final Backward Glance,” and “Swan Song.” This past weekend, on the one-year anniversary of that show, Sunny Singh posted the video. It’s rough, and it’s powerful.

Bane were always an emotionally open heart-on-sleeve kind of band. In the video of their set, you can see Maguire’s bandmates near tears, speaking movingly about how much his presence meant and how devastated they are at his passing. All the musicians are clearly near tears for the entire set, even before they bring Maguire’s wife and daughters out onstage. They still play a ferocious, powerful 43-minute set for a raucous crowd. I found the video to be tremendously moving, and maybe you will, too. You can watch it below.