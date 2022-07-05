In New Memoir, P.P. Arnold Alleges Ike Turner Raped Her

Warning: The following story contains references to sexual assault.

The soul singer P.P. Arnold has a memoir called Soul Survivor: The Autobiography coming out in the UK this week. A new interview with Arnold in the Telegraph reveals that the book includes an allegation that Ike Turner “trapped her in a room and raped her.”

The Telegraph article does not specify when the alleged crime took place. In the interview, Arnold — who toured as a member of Ike and Tina Turner’s backup singers, the Ikettes — comments, “What can I say? It was awful. I despised Ike on that level, but I didn’t know how to express myself. I was told Tina [Turner] wanted to get rid of me because Ike was after me. If I had run to Tina or called my parents, it would have meant I would have [had] to come home.”

Tina Turner, who was married to Ike from 1962 to 1978, has long been vocal about his abusive behavior during their relationship. As Pitchfork points out, in her 2018 book My Love Story, Tina wrote, “Sex with Ike had become an expression of hostility — a kind of rape — especially when it began or ended with a beating.” Ike Turner died in 2007.

If you or someone you know is suffering from sexual violence, please contact RAINN or call the National Sexual Abuse Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.