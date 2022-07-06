Wet Leg Agnostics Might Like Soulwax’s “Too Late Now” Remix, Which Does Not Sound Like Wet Leg
The massively popular and weirdly polarizing Band To Watch Wet Leg have released one album and claim to have finished a second, but until today they have never released a remix. That changes with Soulwax’s spin on their moodily propulsive album closer “Too Late Now,” which so completely reinvents the track that it hardly resembles Wet Leg at all. Listen to this wild and wonderful remix below, but please, do not attempt to dance while taking a bubble bath.
Rhian: This is a song.