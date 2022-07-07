Rat Tally – “Longshot”

A couple weeks ago, Addy Harris released “Spinning Wheel,” the lead single from her upcoming debut full-length as Rat Tally, In My Car. Today, she’s back with another new track, “Longshot,” which builds into a satisfyingly fuzzy chorus. “But I’m OK if you’re OK/ I’m too lazy to say I’m not,” she sings on it. “Even if I wanted to explain/ It would probably take too long/ Can’t go back.”

“This is the opening track and one of my favorites off the record,” Harris said in a statement. “The song is a lot about anxiety and not being able to stop overthinking, so I wanted the verses to feel tense, lyrically and musically. I was obsessively listening to Fountains Of Wayne, XTC, and a lot of ’90s and early 2000s hits, and I wanted it to have a big stadium rock vibe.”

Listen below.

In My Car is out 8/12 via 6131 Records.