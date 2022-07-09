Kevin Morby Convinced The KC Royals To Let Him Throw Out The First Pitch

After campaigning for days, Kevin Morby got to throw out the first pitch at last night’s Kansas City Royals vs Cleveland Guardians game. On June 20, Morby tweeted, “If enough people like this tweet will the @Royals please let me throw out the first pitch?” (Morby is originally from KC.) Morby followed that up with “I need to get to 1,736 and we’ve got a deal, says the @Royals !” And last night, Morby got to live his dream.

Prior to the pitch, Morby asked on Twitter:

Do I: A) throw it in the dirt for potential Rock Bottom theyre-all-gonna-laugh-at-you meme fodder B) give an earnest childhood dream attempt pitch down the middle (which could result in option A) C) a safe lob over the plate

“From experience: C can also lead to A,” replied Craig Finn from the Hold Steady. Check out some video of the moment below. I’m no expert, but that first pitch looks like Morby went with option “C.”

I need to get to 1,736 and we’ve got a deal, says the @Royals ! https://t.co/sanPeUjzvh — Kevin Morby (@kevinmorby) June 21, 2022

Getting ready for July 8th when I will be throwing out the first pitch for the @Royals 😭 🙏🏻 ⚾️ 🔥 pic.twitter.com/vZbAMJeSK5 — Kevin Morby (@kevinmorby) June 29, 2022

From experience: C can also lead to A. — Craig Finn (@steadycraig) July 8, 2022