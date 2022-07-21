Billie Eilish – “TV” & “The 30th”

New Music July 21, 2022 12:17 PM By James Rettig
0

Billie Eilish has released two singles, “TV” and “The 30th,” her first new songs since the release of her second album Happier Than Ever around this time last year. They’re both on a new collection that’s labeled Guitar Songs on streaming services. She debuted “TV” live last month and has been playing it since then, but “The 30th” is brand new.

“FINNEAS and I really wanted these to be yours as soon as possible. So here they are!!” Eilish said in a statement. “Performing ‘TV’ on tour was such a highlight for us too, so we took the audio from the first night we played it in Manchester and put it in the song. I get shivers every time I hear it. Hope you love the songs and thank you for letting us share our music with you.”

And there’s a new interview that Eilish did with Zane Lowe for Apple Music 1. “We’re going to hopefully make another album in the next year,” she said during the interview. “I mean, it’s crazy. I hate to say this because I know it’s a disappointment to people that think, ‘Oh my God, they’re making an album. It’s going to come out soon.'”

“‘TV’ and ‘The 30th’ are the only songs that we have. We don’t have any other songs,” she continued. “These songs are really current for me, and they’re songs that I want to have said right now. I was talking to Finneas and I was like, “You know what, man? I don’t want to wait until the next album cycle to put these songs on an album and then it’s like, ‘Wow, we have these two guitar songs that are two years old.'”

