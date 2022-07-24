Watch Bleachers, Clairo, & Lucy Dacus Cover The National At Newport Folk Festival
During Bleachers’ set at Newport Folk Festival on Saturday, Jack Antonoff brought out Clairo and Lucy Dacus — who also performed at the fest this weekend — to cover the National’s High Violet track “Bloodbuzz Ohio.” They were also joined by Goose’s Rick Mitarotonda on guitar. The National had performed at Newport on Friday. “Thank you for singing bloodbuzz!” Bryce Dessner wrote on Antonoff’s Instagram. “I wish we could have done it with you all.”
Antonoff previously covered “Bloodbuzz Ohio” at the Ally Coalition Talent Show back in 2016.
Watch video below.