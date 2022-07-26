Last week, Pearl Jam announced that their show in Vienna had been canceled because singer Eddie Vedder’s vocal cords were damaged by dust and smoke from the wildfires in France during a recent concert. They followed up by canceling their Prague and Amsterdam shows for the same reason. Now, Pearl Jam has returned to the stage tonight (July 25) for their tour closer in Amsterdam at the Ziggo Dome.

During the set, Pearl Jam covered Neil Young (“Rockin’ In The Free World”), KISS (“Black Diamond”), and Prince (“Purple Rain”), with Matt Cameron and Josh Klinghoffer helping out on vocals on the latter two respectively. They also ran through some tour debuts and rarities, including “W.M.A.” (from 1993’s Vs.) for the first time in Europe since 1993 and the Jeff Ament-penned “Pilate.” And Vedder shouted out the doctor who has been treating him.

Fortunately, Eddie Vedder now has until September 1 to rest. At the start of September, Pearl Jam will pick back up for a few dates in Canada before moving into the US, including an intimate show at NYC’s Apollo Theater for SiriusXM’s Small Stage Series.

Check out some fan videos and setlist (via setlist.fm) from tonight’s show below.

SETLIST:

01 “Nothing as It Seems” (tour debut)

02 “Off He Goes” (tour debut)

03 “Footsteps”

04 “Alright”

05 “W.M.A.” (First time in Europe since 1993, second time ever in Europe)

06 “Why Go”

07 “Even Flow”

08 “Pilate”

09 “Corduroy”

10 “Mankind” (tour debut)

11 “Wishlist”

12 “Hard To Imagine”

13 “Better Man” (with “Save It for Later” and ” Beast of Burden” tags)

14 “Black Diamond” (KISS cover) (Matt Cameron on lead vocals)

15 “Given To Fly”

16 “Porch”

ENCORE:

17 “Do The Evolution”

18 “Purple Rain” (Prince cover) (Josh Klinghoffer on vocals)

10 “Alive”

20 “Indifference”

21 “Rockin’ In The Free World” (Neil Young cover)