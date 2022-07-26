Counterparts – “Whispers Of Your Death”

Last month, the Ontario metalcore band Counterparts announced a new album, A Eulogy For Those Still Here, with lead single “Unwavering Vow.” The album’s not out until October, but today the band is sharing a brand-new track called “Whispers Of Your Death.” “I feel like anyone who has been following the band/me pre-pandemic knew this was coming, but this song is about my cat Kuma,” the band’s Brendan Murphy said of the track, continuing:

My ex and I rescued him just under 2 years ago and he is hands down the sole reason I stuck around long enough to even make this record. Shortly after he was rescued, we developed a special bond and now I can’t imagine my life without him. Unfortunately in the first few months we had him, he became very sick and almost died due to complications of a blood parasite while being FIV positive. Nobody believed he would make it… but luckily he is still here with us and currently doing great. Being his dad is hands down the most important thing I’ve ever done in my life and also what I am most proud of. I love him more than anything in the world and this song is my tribute to him for quite literally giving me a reason to live. 07/26/2020.

Against some very loud odds, Kuma stays chilling in the track’s music video. Check it out below.

A Eulogy For Those Still Here is out 10/7 on Pure Noise.