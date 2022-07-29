Rage Against The Machine are currently on their long-awaited 2022 Public Service Announcement Tour. Tonight, the recently reunited group performed in Cleveland at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, where they performed “Born of A Broken Man” for the first time in 14 years. “Born of A Broken Man” was on RATM’s 1999 album The Battle Of Los Angeles.

Looking ahead, the band is slated to pick up their tour in Pittsburgh (July 29), Raleigh (July 31), Washington, DC (August 2-3), and wrap up the US leg with a string of New York dates at Madison Square Garden (August 8-14). From there, they’ll head to the UK and Europe before circling back to the US next year.

Watch Rage Against The Machine play “Born of A Broken Man” below.