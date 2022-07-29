Prosecutors Seek Eight Years In Prison For Shakira In Tax Fraud Case

News July 29, 2022 2:40 PM By Tom Breihan
Right now, prosecutors are charging Shakira with defrauding the Spanish government of 14.5 million euros, or about $15 million dollars, in taxes between 2012 and 2014. Earlier this week, as the Associated Press reports, Shakira rejected a settlement deal. Now, Yahoo! News reports that those prosecutors are asking a Spanish court to sentence Shakira to eight year and two months in prison, as well as a fine of 24 million euros.

The government claims that Shakira lived more than half of the time in Barcelona between the years 2012 and 2014 and that she didn’t pay the country any taxes during those years. At the time, Shakira was in a relationship with FC Barcelona star Gerard Piqué. They have two kids together, and they recently broke up. Shakira’s reps say that those Spanish prosecutors are violating her rights and that she “has always cooperated and abided by the law, demonstrating impeccable conduct as an individual and a taxpayer.”

We don’t know the details on the plea deal that Shakira was offered, but her PR reps said that she “trusts her innocence and chooses to leave the issue in the hands of the law.” Her reps also say that she has deposited the amount that she owes, along with three million euros in interest. No date has been set for her trial.

Barcelona is also where Shakira supposedly got attacked by wild boars last year. Barcelona, it would seem, has not been good to Shakira.

