Peloton Sued For Unlicensed Use Of Cypress Hill, House Of Pain Songs

The exercise equipment company Peloton is being sued for the unlicensed use of songs by Cypress Hill and House Of Pain. As Billboard reports, Soul Assassins Inc. — a company owned by DJ Muggs, one of the members of Cypress Hill — filed a suit last week alleging that the company used portions of Cypress Hill’s “Insane In The Brain,” “(Rap) Superstar,” and other tracks during their workout regimens without obtaining the proper license. The suit also names House Of Pain’s “Jump Around” as another song that Peloton used without permission — DJ Muggs produced that track and has a songwriting stake in it.

Peloton was previously sued for copyright infringement in March 2019 by a coalition of music publishers that accused the company of playing songs by the likes of Rihanna, Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, and many more without obtaining proper licenses. That lawsuit was settled in 2020.

“Peloton’s use of [the songs] in its work-out videos without a license from Soul Assassins is an outrageous, willful infringement because Peloton was sued by a group of music publishers in March of 20019 for doing the exact same thing,” the new suit filed on behalf of Soul Assassins Inc. reads. “Clearly … Peloton knew unequivocally that it had no right to use any musical composition in its exercise videos without first obtaining a license for one hundred percent of the song.”