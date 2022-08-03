Rachika Nayar – “Our Wretched Fantasy” & “Our Wretched Fate” (Feat. Maria BC)

Rachika Nayar is releasing a new album, Heaven Come Crashing, at the end of the month. We’ve heard two singles from it already — its title track and “Nausea” — and today we’re getting two more, the album’s opening and closing tracks “Our Wretched Fantasy” and “Our Wretched Fate.” They’re both yearning, expansive soundscapes which were composed together and then picked to bookend the album, and the latter features guest vocals from Maria BC, who also popped up on its lead single. Listen to both below.

Heaven Come Crashing is out 8/26 via NNA Tapes.