Kevin Bacon And Jimmy Fallon Sing The “First Draft” Of Tears Of Fears’ “Head Over Heels”

News August 4, 2022 9:44 AM By Chris DeVille
Jimmy Fallon loves song parodies. Cannot get enough of them. One way that impulse has manifested over the years is a series called First Drafts Of Rock in partnership with Kevin Bacon. Since 2016, when they did a horse-centric version of Tom Petty’s “Free Fallin’,” Bacon has been returning to Fallon’s show almost every year to send up a different classic song, always fixating on the first few lines of the real song. They’ve done “Lola” by the Kinks, “Should I Stay Or Should I Go” by the Clash, and “Ramblin’ Man” by the Allman Brothers Band. And last night, they took on Tears For Fears.

In full new wave regalia, Fallon and Bacon played the “original” version of “Head Over Heels,” which is all about meteorology — an alternate-timeline situation in which opening line “I wanted to be with you alone/ And talk about the weather” spun off in a whole other direction. If you so choose, you can watch it below. Or you can just watch Bacon sing Radiohead to his goats instead.

Chris DeVille Staff

