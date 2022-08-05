Stream Bloodz Boi, Claire Rousay, & More Eaze’s Breathtaking New Album a crying poem

“they are the most beautiful six tracks i ever made, feel my sadness.” This is how Beijing musical artist Bloodz Boi sums up a crying poem, his new collaborative album with Claire Rousay and More Eaze. The project is out today, and it’s as breathtakingly beautiful as promised.

Each track on a crying poem started as a poem and was then translated into music with production and orchestration assistance from Rousay and More Eaze, the Texas drone experimentalists who teamed up on the hyperpop-leaning Never Stop Texting Me this year. Whereas that record had a somewhat wacky tone, this one is dead serious and deeply pretty. Amidst airy, plaintive backdrops marked by occasional flashes of orchestral beauty, Bloodz Boi softly emotes about “a dream, an unforgettable love, a rebirth, and a glimmer of hope.”

The results are mesmerizing. This music is so charged with emotion that it might stir something in you regardless of whether you can make out what Bloodz Boi is singing about. Stream a crying poem in full below.

<a href="https://orangemilkrecords.bandcamp.com/album/a-crying-poem">a crying poem by Bloodz Boi, Claire Rousay, More Eaze</a>

a crying poem is out now on Orange Milk. Purchase it here.