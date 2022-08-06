Doja Cat Hates Fans Asking If She’s OK For Shaving Her Head And Eyebrows: “I’m Rich, I’m Fine”

Doja Cat is having an eventful week. On Tuesday, the performer got into it with some fans on Twitter after she tweeted “people r so fuckin dumb istg it’s terrifying.” When some fans criticized her in the replies, Doja clapped back with comments like “ur being a cringe ass nerd please stop” and “ur a fuckin nerd and no one likes u.” Getting into it with fans isn’t that unusual for Doja, but later in the week things escalated when she revealed a shaved head on Instagram Live. She then proceeded to shave her eyebrows and made fun of fans expressing concern. Finally, on Friday, she went back on Live to talk about how much she dislikes “are you okay queen” comments.

“All the country girls in my comments,” Doja said to the camera. “I’m fine, Terry Joe,” she said in a mock Southern accent. “I’m just fine. I’m doin’ dandy.” She also said: “That’s what I’m saying. I’m rich, I’m fine. Just the whole ‘Are you okay, queen?’ shit makes me want to rip my…I guess the hair that I have left out and that would be my pubics.”

Amanda Palmer even came out in defense of Doja, seemingly attributing the singer’s no-eyebrows look to an old interview where Doja talked about loving Palmer’s band the Dresden Dolls. (Palmer historically has shaved off her eyebrows and penciled in new ones as part of her performing aesthetic.) “New eyebrow look. o yeah. you got it,” Palmer captioned on Instagram with photos of herself and Doja. “I saw an old interview with @dojacat saying she loved the @dresdendolls. i hope the world finally comes to accept the beauty of the spontaneously squiggled liquid eyeliner eyebrow. if this becomes a Thing, i will giggle for years.”

shut the fuck up bitch you don’t know my life — smell it (@DojaCat) August 3, 2022

ur being a cringe ass nerd please stop — smell it (@DojaCat) August 3, 2022

suck my fucking dick and eat my balls bitch — smell it (@DojaCat) August 3, 2022

ur a fuckin nerd and no one likes u — smell it (@DojaCat) August 3, 2022