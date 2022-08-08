Stream Life’s Question’s Hard-As-Hell Debut Album World Full Of…

New Music August 8, 2022 11:45 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Stream Life’s Question’s Hard-As-Hell Debut Album World Full Of…

New Music August 8, 2022 11:45 AM By Tom Breihan
0

The Chicago band Life’s Question have a classic New York hardcore sound, one that’s heavy on swagger and crunch. But Life’s Question also bring new things into the mix. They’re big on metal guitar heroics, for instance, and their thundering attack sometimes makes room for sudden bursts of towering melody. Life’s Question’s whole style fits comfortably into the current hardcore zeitgeist, but there’s no other band that sounds quite the way that they do. Today, we get to hear what Life’s Question can do with a whole album. Turns out that they can do a lot.

Life’s Question already have a few EPs to their name, and they were a buzzy name in hardcore long before they announced their debut LP World Full Of… Today, that album has arrived, and it’s a big one. This is the rare hardcore album that breaks the half-hour barrier, and it gives Life’s Question plenty of space to explore the boundaries of their hard-but-idiosyncratic sound. It also has a whole lot of elbow-to-the-grill riffs. We’ve already posted the early track “Mellow My Mind,” but now you can stream the whole LP below.

World Full Of… is out now on Triple B Records.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Watch Porno For Pyros & Billy Corgan Cover Led Zeppelin At Lollapalooza

1 week ago 0

Roger Waters Tells CNN Why Biden Is A War Criminal, Says Host Needs To Read More

2 days ago 0

Doja Cat Hates Fans Asking If She’s OK For Shaving Her Head And Eyebrows: “I’m Rich, I’m Fine”

2 days ago 0

John Lennon’s Angry 1971 Letter To Paul McCartney Up For Auction

3 days ago 0

Frank Ocean Is Selling $25k Cock Rings

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest