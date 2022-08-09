Hear Blondie’s Previously Unreleased Demo “Mr. Sightseer”

Later this month, Blondie are releasing a definitive box set collection called Blondie: Against The Odds 1974-1982 that includes a whole bunch of rarities. They’ve already rustled up a cover of the Doors’ “Moonlight Drive” and the previously unreleased demo “I Love You Honey, Give Me A Beer.”

Today, they’re sharing another unearthed demo called “Mr. Sightseer,” which was recorded in 1978 in Chris Stein and Debbie Harry’s bedroom using a TEAC TCA-43 four track reel-to-reel. “Mr. Sightseer” has never made it out into the world before, but it does so today after being remastered by engineer Michael Graves.

“The lyric is not good at all,” Harry said of the track. “The song’s not too bad. It’s just a little simplistic. It didn’t ever get really developed or finished.”

Check it out below.

Blondie: Against The Odds 1974-1982 is out 8/26 via UMe and The Numero Group.

