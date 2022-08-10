Everclear Pull Out Of ’90s Alt-Rock Fest Flannel Nation, Citing Inadequate Organization

Everclear have dropped out of their upcoming appearance at an LA-area ’90s alt-rock festival called Flannel Nation. The band announced that they were dropping out via Instagram, citing “[in]adequate means to provide the level of experience our fans expect and deserve while attending an Everclear show.”

The band’s full statement is below:

It has been brought to our attention within the past week that the event organizers of Flannel Nation Festival in San Pedro, CA, scheduled for this Saturday, August 13th, do not have the adequate means to provide the level of experience our fans expect and deserve while attending an Everclear show. With this in consideration, we have decided to pull out of the festival. Please stay tuned in the coming weeks as we will be announcing a proper Los Angeles performance where we plan to deliver the type of performance that exceeds our fans’ expectations. Refunds may be requested at the point of purchase.

On August 5, Flannel Nation announced they were changing venues, though the fest will still be held at the Port Of Los Angeles in San Pedro on August 13. Other listed acts include Candlebox, Soul Asylum, Filter, Cracker, Fastball, Sponge, Star Zero, and X Wire. Sugar Ray were also added to the lineup after the initial announcement.