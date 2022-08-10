Lady Gaga Hit In The Head By Dr. Simi Doll Thrown By Audience Member

News August 10, 2022 3:26 PM By James Rettig
0

Over the weekend, Lady Gaga was hit in the head by a flying object during a show on her Chromatica Ball tour. The singer was performing her Top Gun: Maverick theme song “Hold My Hand” at Toronto’s Rogers Centre when what appears to be some type of doll or stuffed animal made its way from the audience onto the stage, hitting Gaga in the process. She kept performing. Last month, Gaga was the subject of a viral video that featured another object being hurled at the stage but bouncing back into the crowd.

This is just the latest in a string of recent incidents that involve audience members at shows. At Rolling Loud in July, Kid Cudi walked off the stage after the crowd wouldn’t stop throwing bottles at him. Cardi B, Dua Lipa, Iron Maiden, Rage Against The Machine, and many more performers have also dealt with audience-related issues over the past few months.

UPDATE: The object was apparently a Dr. Simi stuffed doll. Dr. Simi is the mascot of Mexican pharmacy chain Farmacias Similares, and throwing the doll at performers has become a thing in Mexico.

A Twitter user took credit for the projectile, writing “From Mexico to Toronto” and “I didn’t record when I threw it out of nerves hahahaha, sorry @LadyGaga.”

