A$AP Rocky Shooting Victim Revealed As A$AP Relli, Who Says He Will Sue

Back in April, A$AP Rocky was arrested in Los Angeles in connection to a previously unreported shooting that had happened in November 2021. Now, A$AP Relli, a former member of A$AP Mob, has come forward claiming that he is the victim of that shooting. According to Rolling Stone, Relli (real name Terell Ephron) intends to file a civil lawsuit against Rocky.

Relli’s lawyers allege that Rocky lured Relli to a central Hollywood location under the pretense of “discuss(ing) a disagreement between the two of them.” Relli’s lawyers allege that Rocky brought a semi-automatic handgun with him and proceeded to fire shots at Relli. “After arriving at the location, a conversation ensued whereby without provocation, warning, or any justification, A$AP Rocky produced the handgun and intentionally fired multiple shots at Mr. Ephron.”

Relli’s lawyers also claim that Relli, who works as a talent manager and producer, has received “multiple death threats and irreparable harm to his career in the entertainment industry as a result of this incident.” Rocky has not been formally charged but is expected to be in court on August 17.

Relli and Rocky have known each other since they were students together at New York’s Bayard Rustin High School For The Humanities. Relli did not rap for A$AP Mob, but he’d been involved with the group since the beginning. Rocky has previously credited Relli for bringing him into the collective, which was formed by the late A$AP Yams, A$AP Bari, A$AP Illz, and A$AP Kham in 2006.