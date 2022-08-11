Son Of Teenage Head Guitarist Gord Lewis Charged With Second Degree Murder In Father’s Death

Gord Lewis, guitarist for early Canadian punk greats Teenage Head, was found dead in his Hamilton, Ontario apartment Sunday at age 65. Lewis’ body was discovered after several news outlets received emails from his son, Jonathan Lewis, informing them that his father was dead. Police told the CBC that there were signs of foul play at the scene, and that the body had likely been decomposing for several days before it was discovered; testing was required to confirm its identity. Now, as Billboard points out, Jonathan Lewis, 41, is facing second degree murder charges in his father’s death.

Gord’s younger brother Brian Lewis, who is Jonathan’s uncle and godfather, told CTV News that Gord and Jonathan — who lived together in the Hamilton apartment — were loyal and “inseparable,” but that each was “dealing with their own demons.” Brian continued, “My wife and I were involved in the situation between Jonathan and Gord up until last week. There have always been concerns with the health of both Gord and Jonathan. But things did exacerbate in recent weeks and months.” He added that Gord’s death “wasn’t a shock” and that Jonathan “is really, really sick. It’s such a sad and horrific situation.”

Police are planning an autopsy and are not considering any other suspects at this time. The surviving members of Teenage Head will continue touring without Lewis. On Facebook Monday, they wrote, “We are heartbroken and still trying to process the loss of our friend, bandmate and brother Gord Lewis Our hearts are with his family and all that knew and loved him. Gord was a force and an inspiration to many. You were taken from us far too soon.”