R&B singer and Dreamville associate Ari Lennox released her debut album, Shea Butter Baby, back in 2019, and she’s spent the past couple years putting out some loose singles. Today, she’s announced her sophomore album, age/sex/location, which will be out on September 9. It looks like out of that long string of singles, only “Pressure” made the cut for the album, but today she is sharing another new track, the seductive and smooth “Hoodie,” whose chorus goes like this: “Can I fit in that hoodie? I’m tryna get in that hoodie.” The track’s music video co-stars Isaiah Rashad. Watch and listen below.

age/sex/location is out 9/9 via Dreamville/Interscope.