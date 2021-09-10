Ari Lennox – “Pressure”

The fast-rising R&B star Ari Lennox, part of J. Cole’s extended Dreamville team, released her promising debut album Shea Butter Baby back in 2019. Since then, she’s been delivering a steady supply of one-off singles: “Bussit,” “Chocolate Pomegranate,” “Cognac Eyes.” Today, she’s got a new song that she made with a team of R&B veterans.

On her new track “Pressure,” Lennox worked with the producers who call themselves the Ocean Boys: Original Atlanta hip-hop and R&B baron Jermaine Dupri and his longtime collaborators Bryan-Michael Cox and Johnta Austin. Dupri, Cox, and Austin all co-wrote “Pressure” with Lennox. It’s curious hybrid of a song — a graceful and Motown-esque midtempo number, but with trap 808s. On the song, Lennox sings all about the magic of foreplay. Check it out below.

“Pressure” is out now on Dreamville/Interscope.