Looks Like The First Fugitive Live Show Was Insane

News August 14, 2022 9:38 AM By Chris DeVille
0

News August 14, 2022 9:38 AM By Chris DeVille
0

Fugitive are a new hardcore-infused metal band out of Texas led by former Power Trip guitarist Blake Ibanez, featuring members of bands like Skourge, Impalers, and Creeping Death. Last Monday, they surprise-released their debut EP Maniac, a visceral, humongous-sounding blend of punk and thrash. And Saturday, Fugitive played their first live set at Wrecking Ball Metal Madness, a one-day indoor festival in Dallas featuring bands like Municipal Waste, Frozen Soul, Malignant Altar, Creeping Death, 200 Stab Wounds, and recent Band To Watch honorees Undeath. Creeping Death’s Twitter account posted footage of Fugitive’s performance, which looks and sounds totally wild. See for yourself below.

