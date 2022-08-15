Solange Composing New York City Ballet Score

Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images

News August 15, 2022 2:07 PM By James Rettig
0

Solange Composing New York City Ballet Score

Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images

News August 15, 2022 2:07 PM By James Rettig
0

Solange is composing a score for the New York City Ballet, as The New York Times reports. The ballet institution announced that the musician will compose a piece for a new yet-untitled work choreographed by Gianna Reisen, which will premiere at the annual Fall Fashion Gala on September 28. The piece will be performed by a chamber ensemble and some of Solange’s frequent collaborators. Additional performances are scheduled to take place in October and May.

Solange’s most recent album was 2019’s When I Get Home.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Grim Reaper Singer Steve Grimmett Dead At 62

46 mins ago 0

A$AP Rocky Charged With Assault In 2021 Shooting Case

1 hour ago 0

Nipsey Hussle Receives Posthumous Hollywood Star, Honorary Day, Train Station

3 hours ago 0

Drake Broke The Beatles’ Record For Most Top Five Hits

4 hours ago 0

Sound And Fury 2022 Was A Moment For Hardcore

7 hours ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest