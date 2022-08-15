Solange Composing New York City Ballet Score
Solange is composing a score for the New York City Ballet, as The New York Times reports. The ballet institution announced that the musician will compose a piece for a new yet-untitled work choreographed by Gianna Reisen, which will premiere at the annual Fall Fashion Gala on September 28. The piece will be performed by a chamber ensemble and some of Solange’s frequent collaborators. Additional performances are scheduled to take place in October and May.
Solange’s most recent album was 2019’s When I Get Home.