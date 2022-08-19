R.A.P. Ferreira, the great underground rap veteran formerly known as Milo, came out with The Light Emitting Diamond Cutter Scriptures, his most recent album, at the end of last year. Since then, Ferreira has shown up on Open Mike Eagle’s great single “Multi-Game Arcade Cabinet.” And today, Ferreira has come out with a great stand-alone single of his own.

On the new track “Black Paladin’s Theme (free take),” Ferreira locks in with a lively beat from producer UZ. Ferreira’s writing is as wordy and layered as ever, but this is a different type of song for him. Some of Ferreira’s recent records have been moving away from straight-up rap, into almost spoken-word territory, and this song reverses that trend. It’s just Ferreira rapping with joyous energy for two minutes. It would be cool if this turned out to be a preview of a bigger project, but even if it’s not, it’s great all by itself. Listen below.

<a href="https://afrolab9000.bandcamp.com/track/black-paladins-theme-free-take">Black Paladin's Theme (free take) by R.A.P. Ferreira</a>

“Black Paladin’s Theme (free take)” is out now, and you can get it at Bandcamp.