Dr. John’s posthumous album Things Happen That Way is out next month. The latest teaser from the project is a cover of “End Of The Line” by the classic-rock elder-statesman supergroup Traveling Wilburys. Rather than George Harrison, Jeff Lynne, Roy Orbison, and Tom Petty singing the song (Bob Dylan sat that one out), this cover matches Dr. John with his fellow New Orleans legend Aaron Neville and the young talent Katie Pruitt. It’s just lovely, and you can hear it below.

Things Happen That Way is out 9/23 on Rounder.