A couple of months ago, Soccer Mommy released Sometimes, Forever, the new album that she recorded with Oneohtrix Point Never. It rocks. If you’ve seen Soccer Mommy live anytime recently, then you already know that Sophie Allison’s got a great live band that really brings a sense of groove to her songs. On last night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, Allison and her band got a couple of chances to show what they can do.

On last night’s show, Soccer Mommy played the Sometimes, Forever deep cut “Feel It All The Time.” As an online bonus, they also did “Shotgun,” the album’s lead single. They sounded awesome. Allison and her band always manage to nail the dynamics of their records when they’re onstage, but you still get some of the loose, muscular feeling of people playing music in a room together. Also, guest hose Lamorne Morris seemed to really enjoy saying the words “Soccer Mommy.” Watch both performances below.

Sometimes, Forever is out now on Loma Vista. Check out our recent interview with Soccer Mommy here.