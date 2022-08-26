Watch Arlo Parks Cover Julia Jacklin’s “Good Guy”
Back in 2021, Arlo Parks released her debut Collapsed In Sunbeams, which earned tons of critical acclaim and a Mercury Prize win. In early September, she’ll open for Florence + The Machine for a couple of Canada dates before heading across the US and to Iceland’s Airwaves Festival. Today, Parks is sharing a cover of Julia Jacklin’s “Good Guy” for Like A Version. It’s good timing, too, since Jacklin’s anticipated third album Pre-Pleasure is out tonight. Watch Parks’ cover below, which is taken from Jacklin’s 2019 album Crushing.