Watch Arlo Parks Cover Julia Jacklin’s “Good Guy”

News August 25, 2022 8:02 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Watch Arlo Parks Cover Julia Jacklin’s “Good Guy”

News August 25, 2022 8:02 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Back in 2021, Arlo Parks released her debut Collapsed In Sunbeams, which earned tons of critical acclaim and a Mercury Prize win. In early September, she’ll open for Florence + The Machine for a couple of Canada dates before heading across the US and to Iceland’s Airwaves Festival. Today, Parks is sharing a cover of Julia Jacklin’s “Good Guy” for Like A Version. It’s good timing, too, since Jacklin’s anticipated third album Pre-Pleasure is out tonight. Watch Parks’ cover below, which is taken from Jacklin’s 2019 album Crushing.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Daniele Luppi & Greg Gonzalez – “The Rose You Kept”

3 days ago 0

A Composer Breaks Down The Music Theory Behind Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul”

4 days ago 0

Fauness – “Mystery”

3 days ago 0

Songs For The Deaf Turns 20

2 days ago 0

Audiophile Label MoFi Sued For Using Digital In “All Analog” Vinyl Reissues

4 days ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest