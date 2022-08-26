Watch London Grammar’s Acoustic Cover Coldplay’s “Don’t Panic”

August 25, 2022 By Rachel Brodsky
London Grammar just wrapped up a bunch of dates opening for Coldplay’s “eco-friendly” tour, so it’s only fitting that they’d drop a sweet acoustic cover of “Don’t Panic.” The indie-pop performers’ cover is pretty spare — just the trio and an acoustic guitar — but it’s quite arresting. “Beautiful world, beautiful summer,” they captioned. “Thank you @coldplay for letting us tag along on the most surreal ride!”

The Nottingham group — Dot Major, Hannah Reid, and Dan Rothman — are still promoting their 2021 album, Californian Soil, which is out now via Ministry Of Sound/Columbia Records. Watch their brief take on “Don’t Panic” below.

