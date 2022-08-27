Watch Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold Join The National On “Weird Goodbyes” At All Points East

Watch Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold Join The National On “Weird Goodbyes” At All Points East

News August 27, 2022 1:17 PM By Rachel Brodsky
Last night, the National returned to London to headline All Points East 2022, where they brought out Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold to help with the just-released “Weird Goodbyes.” “Weird Goodbyes,” of course, officially came out last week and features Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon on vocals.

Even before sharing the studio version, the National have been performing “Weird Goodbyes” live, sometimes under the alternate title “Bathwater (Mount Auburn).” The song also features a string arrangement by Bryce Dessner, performed by the London Contemporary Orchestra. Per Berninger, “It’s about letting go of the past and moving on, then later being overwhelmed by second thoughts.” Presumably “Weird Goodbyes” will appear on the National’s ninth album, which is reportedly coming next year, according to this interview with Aaron Dessner.

Watch the National and Pecknold perform “Weird Goodbyes” below.

