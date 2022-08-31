This Friday, London electronic producer George FitzGerald will release his new album Stellar Drifting. Today he’s ramping up the anticipation for the project by releasing a collaboration with Domino labelmate Panda Bear, who has historically sounded amazing on artful dance tracks by the likes of Daft Punk and Braxe + Falcon. He once again glows on “Passed Tense,” backed by FitzGerald’s airy garage-adjacent beat. “Working with Noah on this track was such a highlight,” FitzGerald writes in a press release. “The tone of his voice and his lyrical style are both so unique. It put the music and the whole record in a completely new context emotionally and stylistically.” Listen below.

Stellar Drifting is out 9/2 on Domino.