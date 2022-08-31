George FitzGerald – “Passed Tense” (Feat. Panda Bear)

New Music August 31, 2022 12:22 PM By Chris DeVille
0

George FitzGerald – “Passed Tense” (Feat. Panda Bear)

New Music August 31, 2022 12:22 PM By Chris DeVille
0

This Friday, London electronic producer George FitzGerald will release his new album Stellar Drifting. Today he’s ramping up the anticipation for the project by releasing a collaboration with Domino labelmate Panda Bear, who has historically sounded amazing on artful dance tracks by the likes of Daft Punk and Braxe + Falcon. He once again glows on “Passed Tense,” backed by FitzGerald’s airy garage-adjacent beat. “Working with Noah on this track was such a highlight,” FitzGerald writes in a press release. “The tone of his voice and his lyrical style are both so unique. It put the music and the whole record in a completely new context emotionally and stylistically.” Listen below.

Stellar Drifting is out 9/2 on Domino.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Last Surviving Monkee Micky Dolenz Sues The FBI

1 day ago 0

Arcade Fire’s Win Butler Accused Of Sexual Misconduct, Shares Statement

4 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Madonna’s “Music”

2 days ago 0

Neurosis Leader Scott Kelly Admits To Physically Abusing Wife And Children, Band Responds

2 days ago 0

Taylor Swift’s New Album Midnights Is Out October 21

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest