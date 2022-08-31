Dolly Parton Launches Wigs For Dogs

Dolly Parton, ever the entrepreneur, is getting into the dog apparel business. The country star has announced a new line of pet accessories and toys called — wait for it — Doggy Parton. Items include a “blonde bombshell wig,” a “pink cowgirl hat with tiara,” a “gingham Western print two-piece collar and leash set,” and many more Southern stylings.

“”Puppy Love” was my very first record and 6 decades later, my love for pets is stronger than ever,” Parton said in a statement. “This inspired me to start my own line of Doggy Parton apparel, accessories, toys and more with a little ‘Dolly’ flair. Part of the proceeds will support Willa B Farms, a rescue where animals in need find never-ending love. Don’t we all need that?”

You can peruse all the available items here.