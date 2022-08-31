Dolly Parton Launches Wigs For Dogs

Sebastian Smith, courtesy of Dolly Parton

News August 31, 2022 1:19 PM By James Rettig
0

Dolly Parton Launches Wigs For Dogs

Sebastian Smith, courtesy of Dolly Parton

News August 31, 2022 1:19 PM By James Rettig
0

Dolly Parton, ever the entrepreneur, is getting into the dog apparel business. The country star has announced a new line of pet accessories and toys called — wait for it — Doggy Parton. Items include a “blonde bombshell wig,” a “pink cowgirl hat with tiara,” a “gingham Western print two-piece collar and leash set,” and many more Southern stylings.

“”Puppy Love” was my very first record and 6 decades later, my love for pets is stronger than ever,” Parton said in a statement. “This inspired me to start my own line of Doggy Parton apparel, accessories, toys and more with a little ‘Dolly’ flair. Part of the proceeds will support Willa B Farms, a rescue where animals in need find never-ending love. Don’t we all need that?”

You can peruse all the available items here.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Last Surviving Monkee Micky Dolenz Sues The FBI

1 day ago 0

Arcade Fire’s Win Butler Accused Of Sexual Misconduct, Shares Statement

4 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Madonna’s “Music”

2 days ago 0

Neurosis Leader Scott Kelly Admits To Physically Abusing Wife And Children, Band Responds

2 days ago 0

Taylor Swift’s New Album Midnights Is Out October 21

3 days ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest