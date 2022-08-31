Cryalot – “Labyrinth”

After a slight delay, Kero Kero Bonito’s Sarah Midori Perry is releasing her debut EP as Cryalot, Icarus, at the end of this week. We’ve heard “Touch The Sun” and “Hell Is Here” already, and now she’s back with one final advance track from it, “Labyrinth.” “Labyrinth is a song about hope and our ability to dream even when we are trapped in our own reality,” Perry said in a statement. “The track draws parallels between the myth of Icarus and the confines of our own emotional landscapes.” Watch a video for it below.

The Icarus EP is out 9/3 via AWAL.