The Osbournes Are Returning To Reality TV

This week Ozzy Osbourne told an interviewer he was leaving the United States due to this country’s “fucking crazy” problem with gun violence: “I’m fed up with people getting killed every day.” Ozzy and his wife Sharon announced plans to sell their Los Angeles mansion and return to their 350-acre estate in rural Buckinghamshire. It turns out this move will also occasion the Osbournes’ return to reality TV.

The BBC has announced a new series starring Ozzy, Sharon, and their children Jack and Kelly, all of whom famously starred in the smash-hit reality series The Osbournes two decades ago. According to a press release, the new show will be called Home To Roost and “will document Ozzy and Sharon’s journey back to Britain, alongside Kelly and Jack’s efforts to support them, as they attempt to re-start their lives in rural Buckinghamshire.” Sharon’s 70th birthday, the birth of Kelly’s baby, and Ozzy’s upcoming tour are all supposed to be featured in the show.

Home To Roost will air on BBC One and iPlayer, with a run of 10 30-minute episodes. It’s scheduled to premiere in 2023.