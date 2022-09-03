Them Crooked Vultures got back together for a surprise reunion at today’s Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in London. It was their first performance in 12 years. Onstage at Wembley Stadium, Josh Homme, Dave Grohl, and Led Zeppelin’s John Paul Jones did a cover of Elton John’s “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” and Queens Of The Stone Age’s “Long Slow Goodbye.” They also performed their own 2009 track “Gunman.”

About three years ago, Grohl told the Guardian of a possible reunion with Them Crooked Vultures, who only ever put out one album, 2009’s self-titled: “It’s still hard to accept that I got to play in a band with [John Paul Jones]. Technically we’re still a band. […] We practice once every decade, and we’re coming up on another decade aren’t we? I don’t have any official news but there’s always something cooking.”

The tribute concert is still going strong, with Foo Fighters and Liam Gallagher playing Oasis’ “Rock ‘N’ Roll Star” and “Live Forever,” Nile Rodgers, Chris Chaney, and Omar Hakim covering David Bowie’s “Let’s Dance” (with Josh Homme on vocals) and “Modern Love.” Other highlights include Kesha popping up with Chevy Metal and the Coattail Ridders covering T. Rex’s “Children Of The Revolution,” Violet Grohl absolutely obliterating Jeff Buckley’s “Grace” and “Last Goodbye,” and Supergrass breaking out a few classics like “Alright.”

Watch Them Crooked Vultures’ reunion below.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CiDhSgrubMF/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link