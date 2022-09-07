Shalom – “DTAP” & “True Love” (Hovvdy Cover)

A few months back, Shalom made her Saddle Creek debut with a pair of singles, an original called “Bad To The Bone” and a cover of Glass Animals’ “Agnes.” Today, she’s back with another two songs: one of her own, “DTAP,” a driving and bright one that years for a “different time and place,” and a cover of Hovvdy’s “True Love,” the title track from their most recent album. Both were produced by Ryan Hemsworth.

Here’s what Shalom had to say about “DTAP”:

DTAP was such a fun song to make. when i visited ryan in february i came to him with a demo of the chorus that i had made a couple weeks before, and the first full day we spent in the shed (ryan’s studio) it just exploded into this upbeat dancey tune about dreaming of someone and the magic that happens when you don’t really care where or when as long as the who is right, the right person. it was a blast to write and even though i was in the midst of processing my big breakup, there’s something so pure about that song so the joy prevails. joy prevails, different time, any place.

And about the Hovvdy cover:

ryan and i made this hovvdy cover at like 10pm when we had different plans for a different song, but i came into the shed and was like, “i wanna do a true love cover” and then we did. the song is so special to me, and that record is so special to me – the first two weeks after i heard it for the first time, it was all i listened to. it’s so honest, and so open, and the refrain – do you believe what i said, that i’m the man i say i am – wrecks me when i hear it and it wrecks me when i sing it. but in the best way. true love asks us, do you believe what i said? and when i feel true love, i do. i believe.

Listen to both below.

“DTAP” & “True Love” are out now via Saddle Creek.