Watch Pavement Play “Blue Hawaiian” For The First Time In 25 Years

Pavement launched the US leg of their reunion tour last night at Balboa Theatre in San Diego, and as with other Pavement shows this year, it featured some live rarities. They played a few songs that hadn’t been trotted out since their prior reunion in 2010, including early tracks “Spizzle Trunk” and “Box Elder” during the main set and Wowee Zowee outtake “Give It A Day” in the encore. Perhaps more importantly, there were also two songs that hadn’t been performed since Pavement’s 1990s heyday.

Early on in the set, Stephen Malkmus and the boys played “Home,” from 1990’s Perfect Sound Forever, for the first time since all the way back in 1993. Later, Brighten The Corners deep cut “Blue Hawaiian” got its first airing since 1997. Watch video of the latter below.