Tigers Jaw – “Old Clothes”

New Music September 8, 2022 2:07 PM By James Rettig
During the early months of 2021, Tigers Jaw released a new album, I Won’t Care How You Remember Me. Today, the band is announcing their first new collection of tunes since then, a 4-track EP called Old Clothes, which they recorded with longtime collaborator Will Yip during the same sessions for I Won’t Care How You Remember Me. They’re also sharing its title track, which is crisp and rousing and well worth a listen. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Old Clothes”
02 “Swear”
03 “Reckless”
04 “Waltz”

The Old Clothes EP is out 10/28 via Hopeless Records. Pre-order it here.

