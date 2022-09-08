Tigers Jaw – “Old Clothes”

During the early months of 2021, Tigers Jaw released a new album, I Won’t Care How You Remember Me. Today, the band is announcing their first new collection of tunes since then, a 4-track EP called Old Clothes, which they recorded with longtime collaborator Will Yip during the same sessions for I Won’t Care How You Remember Me. They’re also sharing its title track, which is crisp and rousing and well worth a listen. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Old Clothes”

02 “Swear”

03 “Reckless”

04 “Waltz”

The Old Clothes EP is out 10/28 via Hopeless Records. Pre-order it here.