Mess Esque – “Liminal Space”

New Music September 9, 2022 12:41 PM By Chris DeVille
Two weeks ago the Australian experimental duo Mess Esque released an awesome single called “Armour Your Amor.” Today they’re back with the B-side, which is also great. “Liminal Space” has that same pleasingly deconstructed feel; Helen Franzmann’s vocals about in-between states seem to float through the music, a shambolic slow drift littered with organ drones and rattled-off bluesy guitar riffs. From Jim White’s drums on down, this song sounds like it’s slowly disintegrating — in the best way.

