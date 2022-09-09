Mess Esque – “Liminal Space”
Two weeks ago the Australian experimental duo Mess Esque released an awesome single called “Armour Your Amor.” Today they’re back with the B-side, which is also great. “Liminal Space” has that same pleasingly deconstructed feel; Helen Franzmann’s vocals about in-between states seem to float through the music, a shambolic slow drift littered with organ drones and rattled-off bluesy guitar riffs. From Jim White’s drums on down, this song sounds like it’s slowly disintegrating — in the best way.
You could just wait, but why not listen right now?