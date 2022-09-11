Sunny Day Real Estate Reunite For The First Time In 12 Years At Spokane Warm-Up Show

Sunny Day Real Estate are kicking off their reunion tour this week, and they had a warm-up show in Spokane, WA on Saturday night. It was the band’s first time performing in 12 years.

The lineup for these shows is Jeremy Enigk, Dan Hoerner, and William Goldsmith, plus new bassist Chris Jordan. Greg Suran, who played with SDRE in the early 2000s, was also on-hand as a touring guitarist, and per a recent Instagram post, they will soon be joined by Jason Narducy.

The band performed a bunch of tracks for the first time in almost two decades, and “Lipton Witch,” the one-off track that they released in 2014, had its live debut. Not many videos have made their way online just yet, but you can watch SDRE perform “Seven” and “The Rising Tide” below and check out the setlist.

SETLIST:

“Seven”

“Theo B”

“48”

“One”

“Pillars”

“Lipton Witch”

“Guitar And Video Games”

“The Ocean”

“5/4”

“Roses In Water”

“Every Shining Time You Arrive”

“Killed By An Angel”

“J’Nuh”

“The Rising Tide”

“In Circles”

“Days Were Golden”