Sunny Day Real Estate Announce Reunion Tour
Sunny Day Real Estate have announced a full-fledged 2022 reunion tour, which comes after the emo greats were revealed to be on the lineups for Riot Fest and Furnace Fest. It’ll kick off in September in Lawrence, KS and wrap up in December in Seattle. The lineup will consist of Jeremy Enigk, Dan Hoerner, and William Goldsmith — original bassist Nate Mendel will not be a part of the reunion this time around, and a press release notes that the trio “will be performing with additional musicians.” The Appleseed Cast will serve as openers for the tour.
These will be Sunny Day Real Estate’s first shows in 12 years. The band, with Mendel, reunited in 2009 and even attempted to record a new full-length album that never came to fruition. One song from those sessions, “Lipton Witch,” was released in 2014.
Tickets for the 2022 reunion tour will go on sale this Friday (May 20) at 10AM local time. Here are all the dates:
09/13 Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall
09/14 Omaha, NE @ The Admiral
09/17 Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest*
09/18 Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall
09/20 Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
09/22 Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
09/23 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
09/24 Birmingham, AL @ Furnace Fest
09/26 Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
09/27 Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues Cleveland
09/29 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
09/30 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
10/01 Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
10/03 Boston, MA @ House of Blues
12/03 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
12/04 Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater
12/06 Austin, TX @ Emo’s
12/07 Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
12/08 Dallas, TX @ Studio at The Factory
12/10 Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
12/11 San Diego, CA @ The Observatory SD
12/12 Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
12/14 San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom
12/16 Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
12/18 Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre
* no the Appleseed Cast