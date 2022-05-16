Sunny Day Real Estate Announce Reunion Tour

Sunny Day Real Estate have announced a full-fledged 2022 reunion tour, which comes after the emo greats were revealed to be on the lineups for Riot Fest and Furnace Fest. It’ll kick off in September in Lawrence, KS and wrap up in December in Seattle. The lineup will consist of Jeremy Enigk, Dan Hoerner, and William Goldsmith — original bassist Nate Mendel will not be a part of the reunion this time around, and a press release notes that the trio “will be performing with additional musicians.” The Appleseed Cast will serve as openers for the tour.

These will be Sunny Day Real Estate’s first shows in 12 years. The band, with Mendel, reunited in 2009 and even attempted to record a new full-length album that never came to fruition. One song from those sessions, “Lipton Witch,” was released in 2014.

Tickets for the 2022 reunion tour will go on sale this Friday (May 20) at 10AM local time. Here are all the dates:

09/13 Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall

09/14 Omaha, NE @ The Admiral

09/17 Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest*

09/18 Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall

09/20 Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

09/22 Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

09/23 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

09/24 Birmingham, AL @ Furnace Fest

09/26 Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

09/27 Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues Cleveland

09/29 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

09/30 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

10/01 Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

10/03 Boston, MA @ House of Blues

12/03 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

12/04 Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater

12/06 Austin, TX @ Emo’s

12/07 Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

12/08 Dallas, TX @ Studio at The Factory

12/10 Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

12/11 San Diego, CA @ The Observatory SD

12/12 Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

12/14 San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom

12/16 Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

12/18 Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre

* no the Appleseed Cast