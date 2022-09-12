This is how you wanted to get your week started, right? With Hillary Clinton talking about wet-ass pussy? Well, you’re in luck. Hillary Clinton and her daughter Chelsea have a new Apple TV+ series called Gutsy, which debuted on Friday. The idea is that the two of them go off on a cross-country road trip and talk to different women who are inspiring in some kind of nebulous way: Gloria Steinem, Dr. Jane Goodall, Goldie Hawn, Kim Kardashian. This show currently exists, and it involves the two Clintons sitting down with Megan Thee Stallion.

Three Gutsy episodes are up on Apple TV+, and clips of the one with Megan Thee Stallion are going around online now. They’re pretty much what you’re already imagining. I don’t get paid enough to watch the full episode, but in the clips currently circulating, Megan, Hillary, and Chelsea all sit down to paint pictures together, for some reason. And we get Hillary Clinton saying this: “Chelsea follows rap music. She has ever since she was a little girl. But I kind of came to awareness of you with the Cardi B ‘WAP.'” Good luck enjoying that song ever again!

If you would like to watch Hillary and Chelsea Clinton nod knowingly while Megan Thee Stallion talks about sexual politics in rap music, you can do that below.

Hillary Clinton is a fan of Megan Thee Stallion and she’s listened to WAP and I’m just— Now from the top, make it drop, that's some #GUTSY pic.twitter.com/QTtLDhnRHK — diane-jefferson (@dianejeffersonc) September 10, 2022