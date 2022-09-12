Yeah Yeah Yeahs Announce Chicago Club Show
We’re just a few weeks away from Cool It Down, the first new Yeah Yeah Yeahs album in nine years, and the early singles suggest it’s gonna be good. Here’s something else that should be good: YYYs are playing a show at the 1,100-capacity Chicago club Metro next Monday, Sept. 19. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 11AM CT. Maybe it’s not gonna be as intimate as one of those early Mercury Lounge gigs in pre-9/11 NYC, but last time Yeah Yeah Yeahs played Chicago in 2018, they headlined the 5,000-cap Aragon Ballroom, so this should be significantly more up-close-and-personal.