Yeah Yeah Yeahs Announce Chicago Club Show

News September 12, 2022 11:43 AM By Chris DeVille
0

Yeah Yeah Yeahs Announce Chicago Club Show

News September 12, 2022 11:43 AM By Chris DeVille
0

We’re just a few weeks away from Cool It Down, the first new Yeah Yeah Yeahs album in nine years, and the early singles suggest it’s gonna be good. Here’s something else that should be good: YYYs are playing a show at the 1,100-capacity Chicago club Metro next Monday, Sept. 19. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 11AM CT. Maybe it’s not gonna be as intimate as one of those early Mercury Lounge gigs in pre-9/11 NYC, but last time Yeah Yeah Yeahs played Chicago in 2018, they headlined the 5,000-cap Aragon Ballroom, so this should be significantly more up-close-and-personal.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Citing His Michael Phelps Tweet, Prosecutors Win Ruling Against Young Thug In RICO Case

2 days ago 0

Sex Pistols Comment On Death Of Queen Elizabeth

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Outkast’s “Ms. Jackson”

3 days ago 0

Watch Roxy Music Kick Off Their Reunion Tour In Toronto

4 days ago 0

Miranda Lambert – “I’m Just An Old Chunk Of Coal (But I’m Gonna Be A Diamond Someday)” (Billie Joe Shaver Cover)

4 days ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest