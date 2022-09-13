PVA – “Bunker”

Next month, the London dance trio PVA are releasing their debut album, BLUSH. We spotlighted “Hero Man” from it a couple months ago, and since then they’ve also shared the single “Bad Dad.” Today, they’re back with another one, the squiggling and shadowy “Bunker.” “We started playing ‘Bunker’ almost as soon as the band started,” PVA said in a statement. “Originally just a looped groove, it has evolved into the live track it is today through various compositions and outings live. The song tries to act as a reminder to overcome the want to chase things that ultimately lead to isolation.” Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Untethered”

02 “Kim”

03 “Hero Man”

04 “Interlude”

05 “Bunker”

06 “Comfort Eating”

07 “The Individual”

08 “Bad Dad”

09 “Transit”

10 “Seven” (Feat. Tony Njoku)

11 “Soap”

BLUSH is out 10/14 via Ninja Tune.