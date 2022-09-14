Tribulation – “Hamartia”
The Swedish goth-metal band Tribulation are back today with their first new song since last year’s Where The Gloom Becomes Sound. “Hamartia” doubles as Tribulation’s first recording with new guitarist Joseph Tholl, who gets off some sick ’80s-vintage epic solos. His bandmate Adam Zaars shared this statement: “This is a song about the many shades of the word Hamartia. It’s an angry gothic tragedy sonically, and introduces Joseph on guitar. This is the first of a few. We hope you like it!” Below, watch the “Hamartia” video, directed by Johan Bååth and Astrid Bergdahl.