Tribulation – “Hamartia”

New Music September 14, 2022 2:24 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Tribulation – “Hamartia”

New Music September 14, 2022 2:24 PM By Chris DeVille
0

The Swedish goth-metal band Tribulation are back today with their first new song since last year’s Where The Gloom Becomes Sound. “Hamartia” doubles as Tribulation’s first recording with new guitarist Joseph Tholl, who gets off some sick ’80s-vintage epic solos. His bandmate Adam Zaars shared this statement: “This is a song about the many shades of the word Hamartia. It’s an angry gothic tragedy sonically, and introduces Joseph on guitar. This is the first of a few. We hope you like it!” Below, watch the “Hamartia” video, directed by Johan Bååth and Astrid Bergdahl.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Citing His Michael Phelps Tweet, Prosecutors Win Ruling Against Young Thug In RICO Case

5 days ago 0

Sex Pistols Comment On Death Of Queen Elizabeth

6 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Crazy Town’s “Butterfly”

16 hours ago 0

The Number Ones: Joe’s “Stutter” (Feat. Mystikal)

3 days ago 0

Nick Cave Explains How Fans Helped Him Cope With The Deaths Of His Sons

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest