Right now, Harry Styles must be peaking as a pop star; his single “As It Was” is easily the year’s biggest hit. Styles’ nascent side hustle as a screen icon might be a little shakier; we’ll get a better idea when the troubled opus Don’t Worry Darling finally arrives in theaters later this week. Beyond his whole acting career, though, Styles will definitely have some kind of cinematic impact. The young man has been a focus of fan-fiction fascination since he first showed his pretty face to the world, and a work of Styles-inspired fiction is about to become a major motion picture.

Robinne Lee’s 2017 novel The Idea of You became a cult sensation during the pandemic, and now Collider reports that Amazon Studios is adapting the book into a movie. Lee has pushed back on the idea that her book is fan fiction, but it’s definitely inspired by Styles and by One Direction. The novel tells the story of Sophie, a 40-year-old divorced woman who takes her 15-year-old daughter to Coachella. There, she meets 24-year-old Hayes Campbell, the leader of the British boy band August Moon. He’s the obvious Harry Styles stand-in, and he and Sophie strike up a romance.

Michael Showalter, the former sketch comic on The State who’s directed movies like The Big Sick and The Eyes Of Tammy Faye, is making the movie version of The Idea Of You. Vulture reports that Kissing Jessica Stein screenwriter Jennifer Westfeldt is handling the script. Nicholas Galitzine, the young British star of the Netflix hit Purple Hearts, is playing Hayes Campbell, while Anne Hathaway will play Sophie. That sounds like a big movie!

Actually, though, The Idea Of You won’t be the first movie based on Harry Styles fanfic. Anna Todd’s 2014 young adult romance novel After was inspired by One Direction-era Harry Styles, and that book birthed a whole franchise. The first After movie came out in 2019, and it starred Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin. There have been sequels; After Ever Happy, the fourth movie in the series, came out a few weeks ago. That means that we’ve got Harry Styles-inspired movies than actual movies with Harry Styles in dramatic roles.